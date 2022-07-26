2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid councilman pleads no contest to multiple housing violations

Marcus Epps (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps pleaded no contest to numerous housing violations.

The Euclid Municipal Court judge ruled the fines will be suspended if all costs are paid within 90 days.

Epps neglected to take care of a duplex house he owns on Tungsten Avenue.

That house caught on fire in March 2021 and was then declared unlivable.

Epps spoke to 19 News in July 2021 and said he believes this was a political “witch hunt” by city leaders because he pushed for Euclid police officers to wear body cameras.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

