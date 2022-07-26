2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid officer on trial for assault and civil rights violation during traffic stop

By Brian Duffy
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The trial continues in the case against Euclid Police Officer Michael Amiott, who is accused of assault and violating the civil rights of Michael Hubbard following a traffic stop in August of 2017.

Dash cam video and viral cell phone video show a confrontation between the officer and Hubbard that ends with Hubbard on the ground and Amiott throwing multiple punches.

Officers claim that Hubbard was confrontational, used racial slurs while trying to avoid arrest and that’s ultimately what led to the use of physical force.

In court prosecutors questioned officer Matthew Gilmer, the second officer on the scene, about what led to the traffic stop.

Gilmer stated that after running the plate of the car that Hubbard was driving it came back as a car owned by a driver with a suspended license.

Hubbard has claimed that he was profiled, but Gilmer stated that when he is on traffic duty he runs 20 to 30 plates an hour.

“It takes only 7 key strokes and then enters to run a plate, we’re looking for all kinds of things when we’re on traffic patrol. warrants, people driving under suspension,” Gilmer said.

Under cross-examination from defense counsel Gilmer said that there were signs from the beginning of the traffic stop that Hubbard was going to be uncooperative, including him handing over cash to a woman who was also in the car.

The case has dragged on for years and Amiott has had to fight to keep his job.

He was initially suspended for 45 days but was eventually fired by the Mayor of Euclid, but a year later an arbiter gave him his job back with a 15-day suspension.

Amiott, however, was placed on administrative duty, after a special investigator, following a 2 year investigation, recommended misdemeanor charges be filed.

Hubbard sued the city of Euclid for federal civil rights violations and eventually settled the case, receiving close to a half-million-dollar settlement.

The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday and the defense began presenting its case and will continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

