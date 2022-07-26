2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights woman scared to drive after getting pulled over twice for a crime she didn’t commit

By Aria Janel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last Monday, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland Police.

It’s a day she will never forget.

“I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.

According to East Cleveland Police, when they ran Goodwin’s license plate, a man named Marcus Kirkhom came up.

Goodwin says this isn’t the first time this has happened.

She told 19 News just a couple months ago, she was pulled over in Kent and let go after she was asked about Kirkhom.

Afraid that she would be pulled over again she called the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

“I just wanted to get some help and find out what’s seriously going on before I accidently go to jail for something I know nothing about,” said Goodwin.

19 News discovered that Marcus Kirkhom has a felony warrant in Cook County, Ill., and Goodwin’s social security number is one of three that are listed in the warrant.

Our team reached out to Cook County and the Social Security Administration to see how this could have happened.

Was Kirkhom just throwing out random numbers when asked for his social? Or has he been using Goodwin’s information in many places without her permission?

We are still waiting on answers to those questions. We plan to follow up with Cook County on Tuesday.

