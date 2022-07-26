2 Strong 4 Bullies
Is city of Warrensville Heights looking into safety issues at Highland Woods apartments?

Residents say property owner, YoMo Kaplan, is not addressing deplorable living conditions
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is following up on a Troubleshooter report.

Residents at Highland Woods asked us for help with living conditions at a local apartment building.

Warrensville Heights man demands action after water leak collapses apartment ceiling

Since the original story aired, many viewers have called or messaged, voicing concerns.

Residents tell 19 News things continue to deteriorate at the place they call home.

19 Troubleshooter Sia Nyorkor talked with the owner of YoMo Kaplan, Yaakov M. Kaplan.

He said he acquired the property about three months ago and has put in “$1 million” in repairs.

Kaplan did not want to go on camera and would not share exactly what repairs he’s made, but says a new roof is in the works for the South Tower.

He also said he’s working with the city of Warrensville Heights on a number of issues.

However, when a 19 News crew went over to the city’s building department to talk to inspectors about those concerns, they were told the building commissioner Benjamin Brown was on vacation and the communications director Jeffrey Gates could not confirm if the Kaplan is working with Warrensville Heights to fix all of those issues at Highland Woods.

So for now, residents are still forced to navigate the leaks, puddles and vermin, wondering if help is on the way.

This story is developing and 19 News will update as new information becomes available.

If you have a problem that you would like us to address, call our 19 Troubleshooter tip line at 216-250-1618.

