Former Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy indicted for allegedly stealing money from home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a former Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy on two criminal charges, after he allegedly stole money from a home.

According to court documents, Dylan Hazzard was indicted on the charges of theft and theft in office.

Lorain County prosecutors said on July 15, Hazzard, 29, responded to a call for a death in a home.

While inside the home during the investigation, Hazzard allegedly stole cash belonging to the victim.

Hazzard was indicted on July 20 and posted a $5,000 bond.

Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti said Hazzard was fired on July 20.

Hazzard had been with the Lorain County Sheriff’s office for just over 11 months.

