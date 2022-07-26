2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Former Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy indicted for allegedly stealing money from home

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a former Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy on two criminal charges, after he allegedly stole money from a home.

According to court documents, Dylan Hazzard was indicted on the charges of theft and theft in office.

Lorain County prosecutors said on July 15, Hazzard, 29, responded to a call for a death in a home.

While inside the home during the investigation, Hazzard allegedly stole cash belonging to the victim.

Hazzard was indicted on July 20 and posted a $5,000 bond.

Lorain County Sheriff Phil Stammitti said Hazzard was fired on July 20.

Hazzard had been with the Lorain County Sheriff’s office for just over 11 months.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Akron police are looking for the man responsible for shooting a man six times during an ambush...
Police: Man wanted for shooting 1 during ambush at Summit County gas station
(Source: WOIO)
Water main break closes road in Oakwood Village
Lottery math teacher expert
Tuesday night's drawing is worth an estimated $810M, making it the third largest jackpot in the...
Winning the Mega Millions jackpot may seem impossible after reading these scenarios