MAC Media Day kicks off in Cleveland

The Mid-American Conference held it's annual football Media Day at Cleveland's House of Blues...
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mid-American Conference held it’s annual football Media Day at the House of Blues on Tuesday in downtown Cleveland. Coaches, players, and school and league officials gathered to promote the upcoming season.

MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher held a state of the conference press conference and talked about a trend we are seeing in college athletics- conference expansion. “You expand for two reasons. You expand to make yourself survive, you expand to make yourself stronger,” said the commissioner. “Last year we were contacted by a number of institutions about possibly joining us. We played that out, we ran the numbers, we did a lot of things. At the end of the day we decided there was enough additive value to do it.”

Steinbrecher also announced that the MAC reached a three year extension with Ford Field in Detroit, the site of it’s championship game. The conference also disclosed a projected $1.8 million in grants to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District over a five-year period for a program that will focus on developing and retaining new teachers.

