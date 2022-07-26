2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medina, Ohio Bunker Hill Golf Course Hosts 2022 First-Ever Dysautonomia Support Network Golf Classic

The first ever Dysautonomia Support Network (DSN) Golf Classic and Fundraiser will be held this August 15th in Medina, Ohio at Bunker Hill Golf Course.
(KY3)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The event’s goal is to spread awareness about dysautonomia, and raise funds needed to support DSN’s mission:

To provide a community that empowers and supports those affected by dysautonomia to live their best lives.

Tom Powalie, a DSN volunteer, is an active member of the Medina, Ohio community. Tom joined DSN to support his daughter and others like her who struggle with the little known but not rare complex set of disorders known as dysautonomia.

“As I have moved into the next chapter of my life called retirement, my goal is to assist nonprofit organizations with fundraising opportunities. Since my daughter has struggled with Dysautonomia for almost 25 years, working with DSN is a natural fit. DSN is an outstanding organization and fills a significant void associated with autonomic disorders – DSN scores a hole-in-one every time!”

Approximately 70 million people worldwide are impacted with dysautonomia; and the number is rising as more individuals are presenting with symptoms of autonomic dysfunction with long-COVID. Long-Covid is also known as post-acute COVID syndrome (PACS), according to the American Autonomic Society.

There are many ways to get involved in this event and show your support: register to play, join us for dinner, donate items for our silent auction, honor a loved one by sponsoring a golf hole in their name or promote your business as one of our much appreciated corporate sponsors.

For more information about how to become a sponsor or player, please visit this link.

Useful Links:

For questions, email us at admin@dysautonomiasupport.org, or you can learn more about us on our website at www.dysautonomiasupport.org.

Watch the golf video.

Register to golf or sponsor at https://birdease.com/DSN2022.

For Further Information contact:

Jennifer Miller

Phone: (330) 651-0501

email: admin@dysautonomiasupportnetwork.org

