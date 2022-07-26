2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant today, showers and storms return tomorrow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front is located over Kentucky and West Virginia this morning. Rounds of heavy rain along it. Our area will stay dry today with some high cloud cover around. We will word it as a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. Moisture does return tomorrow and it will be a humid day. A cold front approaching from the west will aid in this increasing moisture. Showers and storms will develop from west to east later in the morning and afternoon. Looks like the best risk of rain during the afternoon hours. Pockets of heavy rain is possible given the higher humidity levels. We are keeping Thursday mainly dry. A few showers will be possible Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms, damaging winds possible this evening
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms, damaging winds possible this evening
19 First Alert Headlines - July 25, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - July 25, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - July 25, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - July 25, 2022
19 First Alert Forecast - July 25, 2022
Northeast Ohio Weather: More clouds around Tuesday, tracking potential for storms Wednesday and Thursday