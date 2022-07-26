Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant today, showers and storms return tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front is located over Kentucky and West Virginia this morning. Rounds of heavy rain along it. Our area will stay dry today with some high cloud cover around. We will word it as a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures around 80 degrees. Moisture does return tomorrow and it will be a humid day. A cold front approaching from the west will aid in this increasing moisture. Showers and storms will develop from west to east later in the morning and afternoon. Looks like the best risk of rain during the afternoon hours. Pockets of heavy rain is possible given the higher humidity levels. We are keeping Thursday mainly dry. A few showers will be possible Thursday night.

