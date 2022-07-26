OnStar expanding and rebranding to include emergency safety services for the home, motorcyclists

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -OnStar is expanding and rebranding, now bringing it’s safety resources in to your home and making it available to more drivers on the road, including motorcycles.

Since 2021, the OnStar Guardian app is available to anyone with a smartphone, and they’ve recently partnered with Amazon for an Alexa integration to provide direct voice connection to safety services.

“As people are aging in place, and more people are staying in their homes for longer periods of time. the amount of support needed in order to feel safe in your home is changing completely. So this integration that we’ve developed for Alexa devices and the OnStar Guardian app allows you to say, ‘Hey Alexa, I need help,’” said Laura Thornton, Marketing Director of OnStar Marketing at General Motors.

Alexa will then summon OnStar and get you the support you need.

Thornton says subscribers will get the same kind of support that drivers of General Motors vehicles have been getting, but in the home.

“We were astonished to find how far-ranging the voice quality worked in other rooms, with doors closed, that we could actually communicate with people,” she said.

Motorcycle riders will also get the same service, should they be involved in a crash, they won’t need to call for help.

“We will detect that crash based on the phone’s velocity and G force. We will see that happen, and we’ll call in to the device, and if we don’t hear a response, we’ll always err on the side of getting support to the person,” she said.

OnStar Guardian subscriptions run $14.99 per month and can be shared with up to seven family members.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.