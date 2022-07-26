Police: 31-year-old man missing
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community’s help to find him.
31-year-old Malachai Lee is missing and endangered, according to a department Facebook post.
Lee is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds, police said.
Lee has brown hair and green eyes, police said.
Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
