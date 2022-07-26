2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: 31-year-old man missing

31-year-old Malachai Lee is missing and endangered, according to Cleveland Police
31-year-old Malachai Lee is missing and endangered, according to Cleveland Police(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is missing and Cleveland Police have asked the community’s help to find him.

31-year-old Malachai Lee is missing and endangered, according to a department Facebook post.

Police need your help locating a missing and endangered male. Malachai Lee is described as a white male, age 31, 6'1"...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Lee is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds, police said.

Lee has brown hair and green eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Zola at 216-623-2755.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

