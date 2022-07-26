Police: Man wanted for shooting 1 during ambush at Summit County gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the man responsible for shooting a man during an ambush at an Akron gas station Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Circle K, located at 901 Kenmore Blvd., according to a department Facebook post.

Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously noted a 21-year-old man was shot six times and was taken into emergency surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. The victim’s condition is still currently unknown.

Preliminary investigations revealed the shooting was a potential ambush, Lt. Miller said.

Police said the suspect should not be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous and to call 911 if he is seen.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. R. Doney at 330-375-2490, the Akron Police Department Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

