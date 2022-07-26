2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Police: Man wanted for shooting 1 during ambush at Summit County gas station

Akron police are looking for the man responsible for shooting a man six times during an ambush...
Akron police are looking for the man responsible for shooting a man six times during an ambush at an Akron gas station Saturday night.(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for the man responsible for shooting a man during an ambush at an Akron gas station Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Circle K, located at 901 Kenmore Blvd., according to a department Facebook post.

Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously noted a 21-year-old man was shot six times and was taken into emergency surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center. The victim’s condition is still currently unknown.

Preliminary investigations revealed the shooting was a potential ambush, Lt. Miller said.

Police said the suspect should not be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous and to call 911 if he is seen.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. R. Doney at 330-375-2490, the Akron Police Department Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP or the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Former Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy indicted for allegedly stealing money from home
(Source: WOIO)
Water main break closes road in Oakwood Village
Lottery math teacher expert
Tuesday night's drawing is worth an estimated $810M, making it the third largest jackpot in the...
Winning the Mega Millions jackpot may seem impossible after reading these scenarios