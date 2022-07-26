Shelter puppies drown in flash flooding at animal rescue in Missouri

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – Many puppies drowned at an animal shelter near St. Louis following massive flooding all over the area.

Stray Paws Rescue told KMOV that “all” their puppies drowned in the floodwaters but did not specify how many. The adult dogs are reportedly OK.

First responders brought several large dogs by boat from the shelter to dry land.

Stray Paws Rescue said they need fosters and donations, which can be made through the following platforms:

