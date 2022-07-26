2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teenage street racers charged after deadly accident in Cleveland

By Hannah Catlett
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates discovered two mothers who called 911 on July 7, horrified after learning their kids were involved in a deadly hit and run accident.

19 News previously reported that suspected street racers fled this scene.

While digging deeper into the details, 19 News learned both drivers are teenagers.

“I was just woken up by my son,” one of the mothers told dispatchers. “He took my car and hit somebody on a motorcycle. He took my car without asking me, while I was asleep.”

Police have now said her 17-year-old son was racing another car down Broadway Avenue when the two collided and hit a motorcycle head-on.

Witnesses told police both drivers then fled the scene.

The suspect’s mother goes on to describe her car. It appears to be the one 19 News caught on camera during the night of the deadly crash.

“I have a Mazda 6. It’s black, four-door,” the mother told dispatchers.

Court records show a girl driving the Honda her son was racing is a minor too.

Another mother who called 911 the night of the accident, says her daughter knew both drivers.

“My daughter was in the car with the girl. She was in the back seat,” she said. “I told her she needs to call and let you know exactly what happened.”

Her daughter apparently made it out of the car before the Honda left the scene.

“She says they was racing. The first car somehow hit the other racer and that’s when everything happened,” the mother said.

According to the medical examiner, 32-year-old Brianca Palmer and 22-year-old Bobby Henry were on the motorcycle and lost their lives in the accident.

Pictures and flowers are now sitting at the site of the crash in their memory.

19 News has not released the names of the suspects since they are under 18 years old.

They face felony vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

