Willoughby woman pleads guilty for her role in the U.S. Capitol riots

Federal prosecutors say this photo shows Christine Priola inside the U.S. Senate chamber during...
(United States District Court/FBI)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Willoughby woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Christine Priola was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding.

This photo of Christine M. Priola was shared on social media with the hopes of identifying her...
This photo of Christine M. Priola was shared on social media with the hopes of identifying her for DC Police and the FBI.((Source: DC Police Department))

At the time of the riots, Priola was employed by they Cleveland Metropolitan School District. She resigned on Jan. 7, 2021.

According to court documents, Priola joined the front lines of the riot, climbed the steps and entered the restricted area on the east side of the Capitol Building.

Once inside the building, officials said Priola moved to the Senate chamber and entered the restricted floor area.

Officials said Priola was inside the Capitol Building for about 30 minutes total.

Priola was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2021.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28 and faces 20 years in prison.

More than 850 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, according to Department of Justice officials.

