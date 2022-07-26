Winning the Mega Millions jackpot may seem impossible after reading these scenarios

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is the third-largest in the games history, estimated at $810M.

The odds of matching all five white balls and the yellow Mega ball are listed at 1 in 302,575,350.

While it’s nice to dream about winning, when you start analyzing how long those odds are, it seems next to impossible.

Dr. Aaron Montgomery is an associate professor for Baldwin Wallace University, and has come up with some scenarios that have about the same odd as winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

Winning the Mega Millions jackpot is much less likely than rolling 10 dice at the same time and having them all land on 6 (happens 1 in 60,466,176 tries). It’s more comparable to rolling 11 dice at the same time and having them all land on 6 (happens 1 in 362,797,056 tries).

Winning the Mega Millions jackpot is much, much less likely than taking a standard shuffled deck of 52 cards, dealing 5 of them, and getting a Royal Flush (a 10, Jack, Queen, King, Ace of the same suit – happens 1 in 649,740 tries). It’s a closer comparison to get a royal flush of diamonds, in descending order – that is, A♦, K♦, Q♦, J♦, 10♦... in that particular order. (This occurs 1 in 311,875,200 tries.)

Winning the Mega Millions jackpot is a bit less likely than flipping 28 coins and having every single one land on heads (happen 1 in 268,435,456 tries).

Winning the Mega Millions jackpot is much less likely than getting onto an elevator with three complete strangers and discovering that they and you all have the same birthday (happens 1 in 49,027,896 tries with a naïve estimate; actual probability is significantly higher than that).

Winning the Mega Millions jackpot is somewhat less likely than taking a shuffled Scrabble tile set, pulling out tiles one at a time and setting them in order, and having it spell the word “BROWNS” (happens 1 in 186,258,187.5 tries)

Winning the Mega Millions jackpot is about as likely than correctly guessing your password consisting of 6 lower case letters by randomly choosing letters on a keyboard (happens 1 in 308,915,776 tries).

And finally, to borrow the one that was suggested: winning the Mega Millions jackpot is less likely than meeting a friend at [choose your favorite location here] by deciding you will each choose one minute randomly at some point during the next 400 years to be at that location (you will meet 1 in 210,384,000 tries if you both select a minute in this way).

