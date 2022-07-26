2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Woman on trial for killing Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek returns to courtroom on Tuesday

Court records reveal troubled past for accused cop killer, Tamara McLoyd
Court records reveal troubled past for accused cop killer, Tamara McLoyd
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Trial proceedings for Tamara McLoyd will resume on Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old woman is charged with killing off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

Monday started with jury selection, but witness testimony in McLoyd’s trial is expected to get underway soon.

Investigators allege that McLoyd fatally shot Bartek during a carjacking in a Rocky River Drive apartment building’s parking lot on the city’s West side.

The 18-year-old Garfield Heights woman then fled the scene in Bartek’s vehicle, police said. She was located and taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Video shows arrest of woman accused in deadly carjacking of Cleveland police officer

Cuyahoga County court records show that McLoyd was originally indicted on nearly a dozen crimes in connection to Bartek’s homicide, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

McLoyd is also facing various charges stemming from several unrelated and violent robberies in Northeast Ohio.

A second suspect, identified as Anthony Butler Jr, was also charged in the case after he was caught in Bartek’s stolen car following a pursuit involving multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.

Butler was not charged with Bartek’s murder.

Suspect interrupts Cuyahoga County judge, turns to 19 News camera: ‘I had nothing to do with that officer being killed’ (VIDEO)

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in August 2019 and served with Fifth District division.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Mega Millions bet cards are shown at the Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Lyndhurst,...
$810 million: Ohioans prepare for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing
Cleveland sisters killed 3 years apart after double homicide in South Collinwood neighborhood
Cleveland sisters killed 3 years apart after double homicide in South Collinwood neighborhood
Burglary suspect steals from Cleveland home, police say
Burglary suspect steals from Cleveland home in broad daylight, police say
Cleveland sisters killed 3 years apart after double homicide in South Collinwood neighborhood
Cleveland sisters killed 3 years apart after double homicide in South Collinwood neighborhood