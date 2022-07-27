$1 million, $3 million winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio; jackpot exceeds $1 billion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega Millions jackpot went unclaimed on Tuesday night, but two tickets sold in Ohio will be making someone a little richer.

A Match 5 ticket worth $1 million and a Match 5 Megaplier winner valued at $3 million were sold in Ohio for the July 26 drawing.

Winning numbers: 7 - 29 - 60 - 63 - 66 - Mega Ball 15

The Mega Millions jackpot has now surpassed $1 billion since no tickets matched all six numbers.

The current estimated jackpot for Friday night is $1.025 billion, or a $602.5 million cash payout.

“Seeing the jackpot build over a period of months and reaching the billion-dollar mark is truly breathtaking,” says Ohio Lottery director Pat McDonald. “We encourage customers to keep play in balance and enjoy the ride. Someone is going to win.”

The record jackpot was sold in 2018 with a winning ticket worth $1.537 billion.

