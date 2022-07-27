2 Strong 4 Bullies
10-year-old boy hurt in Euclid drive-by shooting

((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 10-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning, according to Euclid police.

Captain Mitch Houser said the victim was in an upstairs bedroom inside a home in the 1500 block of E. 195th Street when he was struck by a stray bullet around 5 a.m.

Captain Houser said the little boy, whose name is not being released, is expected to make a full recovery.

At this time, there are no arrests and no description of the suspect or suspects.

On Dec. 11, 2021, Maurco Toler, 13, was shot and killed in another drive-by shooting in Euclid.

Police said Toler was standing in the front yard of a home in the 25700 block of Zeman Avenue when he was shot.

Two suspects are currently in custody for the Toler murder.

