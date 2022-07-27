24-year-old detained in fatal shooting of roommate at Shaker Heights apartment, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police detained a 24-year-old Shaker Heights resident in connection to a late-night shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers were first dispatched to the Colony Apartments on Van Aken Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a man who had shot his roommate, according to Shaker Heights police.

Paramedics and police found a 24-year-old male victim, of Cleveland Heights, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, but Shaker Heights police said he later died from his injuries.

Scanner reports that a man called Shaker Heights Police and confessed to shooting his roommate. It has since been reported that the roommate has died from his gun shot wounds. The suspect is in custody. Shaker Heights Police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/yQ0Ik80TOP — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 27, 2022

Police took a man into custody at the scene for the alleged fatal shooting of his roommate.

The investigation is still ongoing.

