24-year-old detained in fatal shooting of roommate at Shaker Heights apartment, police say
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police detained a 24-year-old Shaker Heights resident in connection to a late-night shooting at an apartment complex.
Officers were first dispatched to the Colony Apartments on Van Aken Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a man who had shot his roommate, according to Shaker Heights police.
Paramedics and police found a 24-year-old male victim, of Cleveland Heights, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital, but Shaker Heights police said he later died from his injuries.
Police took a man into custody at the scene for the alleged fatal shooting of his roommate.
The investigation is still ongoing.
