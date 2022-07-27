Are you prepared for the August Primary which is less than a week away?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The August Primary is less than a week away.

Among the things people in our area will be voting on: are both the GOP and the Democratic primary for Ohio House and Senate.

It’s every American’s responsibility, to show up to vote.

Elections Director Anthony Perlatti wants to help prepare you before you hit the polls.

“Voting in every election is important and for this upcoming election you will see 3-4 contests on your ballot,” he said.

Make sure to bring a form of ID.

If you’re confused about the process Perlatti says go on the board of elections website.

There you can find your polling place & what the big issues and races are.

“Our poll workers are trained to be in place enough to open up all of our polling locations we have 287 locations that will be in effect,” he said.

The polls will be open throughout Ohio from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm on Election Day.

And don’t panic, You can still vote as long as you’re in line before the polls close at 7:30 pm.

“Offices that will appear on August second are the state of Ohio senate, the state of Ohio house of representatives, and also the two major political parties will have their central committee members on the ballot,” he said.

Here are the remaining hours for early in-person voting at the board of elections.

July 25-29: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

July 30 : 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

July 31 : 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Aug. 1 : 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The bottom line is, Don’t waste your chance to make a difference in this country.

Still, need a refresher?

Head to //boe.cuyahogacounty.gov/candidates

