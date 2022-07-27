2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Are you prepared for the August Primary which is less than a week away?

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The August Primary is less than a week away.

Among the things people in our area will be voting on: are both the GOP and the Democratic primary for Ohio House and Senate.

It’s every American’s responsibility, to show up to vote.

Elections Director Anthony Perlatti wants to help prepare you before you hit the polls.

“Voting in every election is important and for this upcoming election you will see 3-4 contests on your ballot,” he said.

Make sure to bring a form of ID.

If you’re confused about the process Perlatti says go on the board of elections website.

There you can find your polling place & what the big issues and races are.

“Our poll workers are trained to be in place enough to open up all of our polling locations we have 287 locations that will be in effect,” he said.

The polls will be open throughout Ohio from 6:30 am until 7:30 pm on Election Day.

And don’t panic, You can still vote as long as you’re in line before the polls close at 7:30 pm.

“Offices that will appear on August second are the state of Ohio senate, the state of Ohio house of representatives, and also the two major political parties will have their central committee members on the ballot,” he said.

Here are the remaining hours for early in-person voting at the board of elections.

  • July 25-29: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • July 30: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • July 31: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Aug. 1: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The bottom line is, Don’t waste your chance to make a difference in this country.

Still, need a refresher?

Head to //boe.cuyahogacounty.gov/candidates

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)

Latest News

Motorcyclist attacked by several protesters, ‘agitators’ who were caravanning through Akron
Motorcyclist attacked by several protesters, ‘agitators’ who were caravanning through Akron
Ravenna mom pleads guilty to drunk driving crash which killed 2 daughters, 13-year-old family...
Ravenna mom pleads guilty to drunk driving crash that killed 2 daughters, 13-year-old family friend
Cleveland Police respond to more calls for dangerous drag racing
Cleveland Police respond to more calls for dangerous drag racing
Testimony continues in trial for 18-year-old charged with killing Cleveland police officer
Testimony continues in trial for 18-year-old charged with killing Cleveland police officer
Julia Scaife
15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing