Art Modell, controversial former Browns owner, a finalist for Pro Football Hall

Art Modell
Art Modell
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Art Modell, reviled in Cleveland for moving the Browns to Baltimore in 1995, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame by the Seniors Committee.

The coach/contributor committee will meet Aug. 23 and select one person for consideration in the Class of 2023.

Modell moved the Browns out of Cleveland after the 1994 season, soon after firing head coach Bill Belichick.

The Browns got an expansion team for the 1999 season.

Modell died in 2012 at age 87.

Popular Browns linebacker Clay Matthews was not a finalist among players in the Seniors category.

Matthews is a 3-time Pro Bowler who has been eligible for the Hall for the past 20 years but has never made it to the finalist stage.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

