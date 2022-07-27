Art Modell, controversial former Browns owner, a finalist for Pro Football Hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Art Modell, reviled in Cleveland for moving the Browns to Baltimore in 1995, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame by the Seniors Committee.

The Coach/Contributor Committee's list of Finalists has been reduced to 12.



Roone Arledge

Don Coryell

Mike Holmgren

Frank “Bucko” Kilroy

Robert Kraft

Art Modell

Buddy Parker

Dan Reeves

Art Rooney Jr.

Mike Shanahan

Clark Shaughnessy

John Wooten



More: https://t.co/a4rWvVoKWH pic.twitter.com/zxUoPOOCBx — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 27, 2022

The coach/contributor committee will meet Aug. 23 and select one person for consideration in the Class of 2023.

Modell moved the Browns out of Cleveland after the 1994 season, soon after firing head coach Bill Belichick.

The Browns got an expansion team for the 1999 season.

Modell died in 2012 at age 87.

Popular Browns linebacker Clay Matthews was not a finalist among players in the Seniors category.

Matthews is a 3-time Pro Bowler who has been eligible for the Hall for the past 20 years but has never made it to the finalist stage.

