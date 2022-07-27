CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What better way to celebrate Christmas in July than by giving an animal waiting in a shelter the best gift of all: a loving “fur-ever” home?

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is reducing its adoption fees from $95 to just $25 in honor of the holiday from July 27-31.

These adoption fees include spay/neuter, vaccines, 2022 dog license, microchip, and a current rabies tag.

These temporarily reduced fees are also in hopes of clearing the kennels due to the high volume of dogs in the shelter.

“The shelter is at a critical capacity level, so what better way to encourage people to adopt a new family member than by celebrating Christmas in July, " said Animal Shelter Administrator Mindy Naticchioni. “We have so many amazing dogs looking for homes! By adopting one dog, you help two, because you’re also helping the one you make space for at the shelter.”

CCAS said it continues to take in a high volume of lost and stray dogs as the summer continues.

If you have lost your dog, check the CCAS website to see if your dog is at the shelter.

Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is open to the public Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at 9500 Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.

Click here to see the available pets just waiting to be adopted by you!

Celebrate Christmas in July with $25 adoption fees at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

