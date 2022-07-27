Cleveland APL offers half-off adoption fees for pint-size mammals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “It’s a Small World at the Cleveland APL,” so the animal protective league is offering half-off adoption fees for their small mammals!

This includes rabbits, rats, and guinea pigs to start.

CAPL is reducing the adoption fees until July 31 to help these pint-size friends find loving “fur-ever” homes.

There are lots of small mammals waiting for you at CAPL with even more waiting for their turn to go up for adoption.

“The Cleveland APL has many amazing small mammals looking for loving homes and we’re hoping that animal-loving people in our community will stop by to find their new best friend next week,” says Sharon Harvey, President and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League. “Many people forget that we have a variety of small mammals available for adoption at the Cleveland APL, so if you’re looking for a rabbit, rat, guinea pig, or another small friend to add to your family, now’s the time to adopt! We’re sure adopters in Cleveland will agree that they make wonderful additions to any family.”

Click here to find your new small friend to bring into your world!

Call CAPL at 216-771-4616 with questions.

