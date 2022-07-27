Cleveland police investigate 4 murders since Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said four men have been shot and killed in the city since Monday, July 25.

The first victim was murdered in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, a 36-year-old man was shot in the 3200 block of W. 52nd around 2:41 p.m. Monday.

Officers said Tedario Hunter, of Cleveland, was arguing with another man inside a home when the suspect walked out of the house.

According to police, Hunter followed and fired a shot. The suspect then pulled out his own gun and shot Hunter. The suspect stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The second victim was murdered in the city’s Euclid Green neighborhood.

Damon Jacobs, 19, of East Cleveland, was shot in the 1800 block of Reyburn Road around 1:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Cleveland police said a suspect is in custody, but no charges have been filed.

The third victim was killed in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

Gerrell Miles, 36, of Cleveland, was shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Clark Avenue.

Cleveland police said Miles was selling merchandise on the sidewalk when he was approached by a man on a bicycle.

The two men got into an argument and Miles punched the suspect in the face. Miles was then shot several times.

According to police, a suspect has been identified, but remains on the loose.

The fourth murder took place in the city’s Central neighborhood.

A 47-year-old man died after being shot in the 4300 block of Quincy Avenue around 7:04 p.m. Tuesday.

There are no arrests in his murder.

Anyone with information on any of the homicides should call police at 216-623-5464.

