Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: ‘If Deshaun is unavailable, then Jacoby is our starter’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted “I don’t have much to add” on the Deshaun Watson legal situation but proclaimed Jacoby Brissett is the starter if Watson gets suspended.

Watson did not speak to media on the first day of training camp in Berea.

Brissett, 29, has started 37 career games in 6 NFL seasons.

Stefanski said Brissett and Watson would both “get a ton of reps” in camp.

Even if Watson is suspended, he would be able to participate in camp.

