Detroit man found dead in Elyria river, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police reported finding the body of a Michigan man in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge this morning around 6:30 a.m.

According to police, their water rescue team responded to the scene and recovered the body.

The body was identified as a 29-year-old man from Detroit, Michigan.

His name has not yet been released.

EPD said they are conducting an investigation alongside the Lorain County Coroner’s Office.

