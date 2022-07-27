2 Strong 4 Bullies
Detroit man found dead in Elyria river, police say

The body was identified as a 29-year-old man from Detroit, Michigan.
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police reported finding the body of a Michigan man in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge this morning around 6:30 a.m.

According to police, their water rescue team responded to the scene and recovered the body.

The body was identified as a 29-year-old man from Detroit, Michigan.

His name has not yet been released.

EPD said they are conducting an investigation alongside the Lorain County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

