Endangered child advisory now issued for missing 12-year-old Lorain boy with autism
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department has now activated a regional endangered child advisory for Austin Lauer, a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.
Lauer was last seen on Shaffer Drive on the morning of July 17, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. He was wearing a red and blue or black striped shirt with khakis.
The 12-year-old boy is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.
Officials said Lauer does not have his medication with him.
The advisory is in effect for the following regions and counties:
Northwest:
- Defiance
- Fulton
- Henry
- Lucas
- Ottawa
- Sandusky
- Seneca
- Williams
- Wood
Lima area:
- Allen
- Auglaize
- Hancock
- Hardin
- Mercer
- Paulding
- Putnam
- Van Wert
Central and East lakeshore:
- Ashtabula
- Cuyahoga
- Erie
- Geauga
- Huron
- Lake
- Lorain
- Medina
North central:
- Ashland
- Crawford
- Knox
- Marion
- Morrow
- Richland
- Wyandot
East central:
- Carroll
- Coshocton
- Guernsey
- Holmes
- Portage
- Stark
- Summit
- Tuscarawas
- Wayne
Anyone with information about Lauer’s location can call Lorain police.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.