Endangered child advisory now issued for missing 12-year-old Lorain boy with autism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department has now activated a regional endangered child advisory for Austin Lauer, a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

Lauer was last seen on Shaffer Drive on the morning of July 17, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. He was wearing a red and blue or black striped shirt with khakis.

The 12-year-old boy is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Officials said Lauer does not have his medication with him.

The advisory is in effect for the following regions and counties:

Northwest:

Defiance

Fulton

Henry

Lucas

Ottawa

Sandusky

Seneca

Williams

Wood

Lima area:

Allen

Auglaize

Hancock

Hardin

Mercer

Paulding

Putnam

Van Wert

Central and East lakeshore:

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Erie

Geauga

Huron

Lake

Lorain

Medina

North central:

Ashland

Crawford

Knox

Marion

Morrow

Richland

Wyandot

East central:

Carroll

Coshocton

Guernsey

Holmes

Portage

Stark

Summit

Tuscarawas

Wayne

Anyone with information about Lauer’s location can call Lorain police.

