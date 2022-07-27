2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered child advisory now issued for missing 12-year-old Lorain boy with autism

Austin Arthur Lauer
Austin Arthur Lauer(Source: Lorain County CSI)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain Police Department has now activated a regional endangered child advisory for Austin Lauer, a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

RELATED: Family of missing autistic boy from Lorain believe he may be in danger

Lauer was last seen on Shaffer Drive on the morning of July 17, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. He was wearing a red and blue or black striped shirt with khakis.

The 12-year-old boy is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

Officials said Lauer does not have his medication with him.

The advisory is in effect for the following regions and counties:

Northwest:

  • Defiance
  • Fulton
  • Henry
  • Lucas
  • Ottawa
  • Sandusky
  • Seneca
  • Williams
  • Wood

Lima area:

  • Allen
  • Auglaize
  • Hancock
  • Hardin
  • Mercer
  • Paulding
  • Putnam
  • Van Wert

Central and East lakeshore:

  • Ashtabula
  • Cuyahoga
  • Erie
  • Geauga
  • Huron
  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Medina

North central:

  • Ashland
  • Crawford
  • Knox
  • Marion
  • Morrow
  • Richland
  • Wyandot

East central:

  • Carroll
  • Coshocton
  • Guernsey
  • Holmes
  • Portage
  • Stark
  • Summit
  • Tuscarawas
  • Wayne

Anyone with information about Lauer’s location can call Lorain police.

