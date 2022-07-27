Family of Akron student who died during football team outing hires attorney ‘to get answers’

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a 14-year-old boy who drowned during a football team outing with the Ellet High School football team has hired Attorney Allen Tittle of Tittle & Perlmuter to “investigate whether the safety rules were followed by all involved.”

Toshaye Pope was pulled from Melanie Lake in Uniontown on July 21 and died from his injuries at Akron Children’s Hospital on July 23, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Tittle said Pope’s parents were never informed the team was going swimming at Melanie Lake until they received a phone call from law enforcement as he was being rushed to the hospital.

Pope was an incoming freshman at Akron Early College High School, but was allowed to play for Ellet High School, because his school does not have a football team.

Attorney Allen Tittle released the following statement on July 27:

“The family is heartbroken and in grief because of the loss of their son. This young man was the kind of son every parent would hope for - not only was he a scholar-athlete, but also his positive personality could light up the room. Obviously, the family is devastated.”

Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack shared the following statement earlier this week:

“The Akron Public Schools family is saddened by the news of the passing of this young man and has begun an inquiry into just what happened. We are offering grief counseling and ask for prayers for the family.”

