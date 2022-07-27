2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Family of missing autistic boy from Lorain believe he may be in danger

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been nine days since 12-year-old Austin Lauer’s family has seen or heard from him. His 14-year-old sister Victoria with a desperate plea for her little brother.

“I thought we were good and then you just leave but I just want you to come home so we can stop dealing with all this,” Victoria said through tears.

He went missing on July 17th at around 6 P.M. His mom said he was at a friend’s house on 17th and Washington Avenue in Lorain. Lorain police say he is believed to have gotten into a white car. 19 News has video footage of that car from a neighbor’s camera. His family says it isn’t the first time he’s run off, but this is the longest he’s ever been missing. His mom Sandra Lauer told 19 News Austin’s friend’s mom tried to stop him from leaving.

“I mean that’s it Austin he leaves in the blink of an eye,” Sandra explained. “She was right behind him when she heard her door open, she started going towards the door and by the time she got out to her front porch, he was gone.

Austin has autism, ADHD, and other behavioral disorders and without his meds, his behavior can be unpredictable. His mom says he also must be suffering from withdrawals.

“We’re just an emotional wreck,” admitted Sandra. “We just want him to come home. We know that Austin has issues and it’s really not good for him to be off of his medication and it’s really not good for him to be out of therapy. Those are two things that he desperately needs and not to mention how much we miss him.”

Police believe the boy may be in Sandusky. The family thinks so too and thinks he may be in danger.

The family believes Austin might be at the home of a former neighbor of theirs.

“She has hit me with a broom,” his sister said of the neighbor. “You know she is not a good person.”

Lorain police said they are persons of interest and Sandusky police have been at the house multiple times and he wasn’t there. Police told 19 News there were reports from neighbors that a child that matched Austin’s description was seen outside the home.

“It’s just hard on everyone and I just really want you to come home and be safe,” his sister pleaded.

Lorain police said they have been working on Austin’s case every day and he is at the top of their list.

If anyone has seen Austin or has any additional information, they are asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at (440)204-2100 or Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440)204-2105.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community
A video posted to social media appears to show a Cleveland officer asleep at the wheel, while...
Cleveland officer recorded asleep at the wheel in the middle of Superior Avenue (video)
neighbors work to stop adult party
Ohio’s first FreakNik has neighbors up in arms

Latest News

Teenage street racers charged after deadly accident in Cleveland
Teenage street racers charged after deadly accident in Cleveland
Video played during murder trial shows moments leading up to Cleveland officer Shane Bartek’s...
Video played during murder trial shows moments leading up to Cleveland officer Shane Bartek’s death (graphic)
Cleveland APL offers half-off adoption fees for pint-size mammals
Cleveland APL offers half-off adoption fees for pint-size mammals
Celebrate Christmas in July with $25 adoption fees at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
Celebrate Christmas in July with $25 adoption fees at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter