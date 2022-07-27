Family of missing autistic boy from Lorain believe he may be in danger

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been nine days since 12-year-old Austin Lauer’s family has seen or heard from him. His 14-year-old sister Victoria with a desperate plea for her little brother.

“I thought we were good and then you just leave but I just want you to come home so we can stop dealing with all this,” Victoria said through tears.

He went missing on July 17th at around 6 P.M. His mom said he was at a friend’s house on 17th and Washington Avenue in Lorain. Lorain police say he is believed to have gotten into a white car. 19 News has video footage of that car from a neighbor’s camera. His family says it isn’t the first time he’s run off, but this is the longest he’s ever been missing. His mom Sandra Lauer told 19 News Austin’s friend’s mom tried to stop him from leaving.

“I mean that’s it Austin he leaves in the blink of an eye,” Sandra explained. “She was right behind him when she heard her door open, she started going towards the door and by the time she got out to her front porch, he was gone.

Austin has autism, ADHD, and other behavioral disorders and without his meds, his behavior can be unpredictable. His mom says he also must be suffering from withdrawals.

“We’re just an emotional wreck,” admitted Sandra. “We just want him to come home. We know that Austin has issues and it’s really not good for him to be off of his medication and it’s really not good for him to be out of therapy. Those are two things that he desperately needs and not to mention how much we miss him.”

Police believe the boy may be in Sandusky. The family thinks so too and thinks he may be in danger.

The family believes Austin might be at the home of a former neighbor of theirs.

“She has hit me with a broom,” his sister said of the neighbor. “You know she is not a good person.”

Lorain police said they are persons of interest and Sandusky police have been at the house multiple times and he wasn’t there. Police told 19 News there were reports from neighbors that a child that matched Austin’s description was seen outside the home.

“It’s just hard on everyone and I just really want you to come home and be safe,” his sister pleaded.

Lorain police said they have been working on Austin’s case every day and he is at the top of their list.

If anyone has seen Austin or has any additional information, they are asked to contact the Lorain Police Department at (440)204-2100 or Lorain Police Detective Bureau at (440)204-2105.

