Grand jury indicts man for murdering 2 women at Seven Hills home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 34-year-old man after a triple stabbing inside a Seven Hills home in July.

Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Seven Hills police said on July 3 around 1:30 p.m., Walter stabbed three family members.

Two women, Laurene Worthington, 62, of Seven Hills, and Carol Jereb, 85, of Avon Lake, died from their injuries.

The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was critically injured. His name has not been released.

Walter will be arraigned on Aug. 8 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.