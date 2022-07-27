Latest crash still has Cleveland Heights homeowner asking, ‘Where’s My Guardrail?’

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s happened again for homeowner John Gall.

Another car has gone straight onto his property on Fairmount Boulevard in Cleveland Heights where South Taylor Road deadends.

“It’s absolutely horrible,” said neighbor Ebony Cunningham. “They need to put a guardrail or something has to happen to keep that family safe. That is terrible.”

“This is ridiculous,” echoed Anthony DiFrancesco. “They needed to have put a guardrail up here for this man a long time ago.”

Just before midnight, a silver Jeep speeding down South Taylor went straight up John Gall’s driveway, smashing into his car and also damaged his garage.

“I’m heartbroken for this guy,” said Caroline El Sanadi, who stopped to take a picture. “They literally just finished the brick.”

The repair to Gall’s home almost complete after a November police chase where a car flying down South Taylor at 85 miles per hour drove straight into Gall’s house.

“Suddenly, there was an explosion and took a while to figure out exactly what was going on but there’s a car in the kitchen,” Gall said last month, remembering the incident. “Any time I hear sirens coming down Taylor Road, I kind of cringe a little bit not knowing if they’re chasing somebody high-speed right into me.”

Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren met with Gall in June but, after a major road project in 2005 including the moving of a crosswalk, the mayor said the city can’t put the guardrail back up.

“Based on the advice of our engineering firm, we could not recommend and it would not be safe to install a guardrail at that location,” the mayor said in June.

“This man deserves a lot better than this,” DiFrancesco said.

Gall summed it up back in June.

“My house has a target on it.”

