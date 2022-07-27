2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man selling items near Cleveland grocery store parking lot shot to death in altercation

By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police released new details regarding a deadly shooting that took place Tuesday night in front of a grocery store on the city’s West side.

Officers initially responded to the shooting scene on Clark Avenue near West 30th Street, in front of the Save A Lot grocery store parking lot, at 6:12 p.m., according to Cleveland police.

Police and paramedics found the 36-year-old male victim, later identified by authorities as Gerrell Miles, in the area with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wounds.

Preliminary information shows that Miles was selling merchandise on the sidewalk near the property when he was approached by a male on a bicycle, Cleveland police said. The two got into a verbal argument, which then turned physical.

Detectives said Miles punched the other individual, who then responded by shooting him several times.

A person of interest has not been identified.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

A $5,000 reward may be available for anyone with information about the shooting. Tips can be reported by calling 216-25-CRIME.

This is a developing story.

