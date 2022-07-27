Motorcyclist attacked by several protesters, ‘agitators’ who were caravanning through Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said several individuals from a disruptive group that caravanned in vehicles through parts of Akron assaulted a motorcyclist on Tuesday night.

More than 15 cars initially stopped in front of the Harold Stubbs Justice Center and Akron police station at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday to block High Street for approximately 45 minutes, police said.

According to investigators, several members of the group would walk up to the justice center’s windows and hold up signs before they returned to their cars and left the scene.

At around 8:30 p.m., police said the caravanning protesters and “several agitators” returned to High Street and stopped traffic, including a motorcyclist, from passing through.

Akron police said at least two or more men from the group threatened and assaulted the motorcyclist after demanding he goes around the caravan.

The attack caused significant facial injuries to the the 35-year-old victim. He was also knocked to the ground and his motorcycle was damaged.

The victim was able to drive himself to Summa Health Akron City Hospital for treatment.

Police said after the assault, the caravan traveled to other locations throughout Akron, “causing disturbances, creating safety concerns, and obstructing the flow of traffic in various neighborhoods.”

No arrests have been made, but Akron police are working to identify the assault suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident can call detectives at 330-375-2490.

