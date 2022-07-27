2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Risk of showers and storms this afternoon and tonight

Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:26 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front will be located across southern Ohio today as well as an approaching cold front to our west. These two fronts will keep our area unsettled with rounds of showers and storms starting this afternoon. It turns humid once again today. High temperatures around the 80 degree mark. Scattered showers and storms in the area this afternoon and tonight. The first cold front sweeps through early tomorrow morning. Most of tomorrow is looking dry. A second cold front sweeps through Thursday night. We included scattered showers/storms at this time. It’ll be a cooler and less humid day on Friday.

