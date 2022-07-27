Ravenna mom pleads guilty to drunk driving crash which killed 2 daughters, 13-year-old family friend

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna mother pleaded guilty Wednesday in Portage County Court of Common Pleas to a deadly drunk driving accident from Dec. 2020.

Julianne Shead was convicted of three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI, reckless operation and driving under suspension.

On Dec. 13, 2020, Shead was driving four of her children, her nephew, her son’s 13-year-old girlfriend and another friend to visit their dad’s gravesite.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Shead was speeding when she hit a tree in the 8100 block of Peck Road in Shalersville Township.

Daughters Marlana Mullin, 22, and Christine Shead, 12, along with her son’s girlfriend, Evey Montecalvo, died from their injuries.

“Our older sister Marlena was very upbeat and bubbly,” said Amanda Paxson, Shead’s oldest surviving daughter. “She had a very bubbly personality. She loved to dance. She was very funny. Christine was like my little mini-me. She was my everything that was my baby sister. I loved her to pieces. She was one of the first ones that found out I was pregnant the first time and she cried. She was so excited, and my daughter’s middle name was named after her. It’s Everly Christine in honor of her, we named her after our sister.”

This fatal accident was Shead’s fourth drunk driving offense.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, but Shead could face up to 50 years in prison.

