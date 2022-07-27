Reports of explosion, several injuries at Timken Steel plant in Stark County
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were hurt during an overnight incident at the Timken Steel Faircrest plant in Stark County.
The Perry Township Fire Department said there were reports of an explosion and a fire at the plant at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Fire officials could not confirm the exact number of injured victims.
This story will be updated as additional details are provided.
