Summit County man indicted for trying to abduct a 16-year-old girl from a bus stop

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNT, Ohio (WOIO) - The 29-year-old man who allegedly tried to kidnap a 16-year-old girl from a Metro RTA bus stop in April was indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury.

DaAron Jackson was indicted on the charge or abduction and is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3.

Akron police said Jackson was caught on surveillance grabbing the girl in the area of S. Arlington Street and Neville Avenue around 7:45 a.m. on April 29.

The teenager, who was on her way to school, held onto a chain linked fence and prevented Jackson from dragging her to his nearby car, police said.

After escaping from Jackson, police said the teenager and her mom went to the police station to report the crime.

Jackson was taken into custody several hours later.

Police said Jackson was released from prison on April 24 after serving time for aggravated robbery.

