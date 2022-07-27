2 Strong 4 Bullies
Testimony continues in trial for 18-year-old charged with killing Cleveland police officer

Court records reveal troubled past for accused cop killer, Tamara McLoyd
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Witness testimony in the case against Tamara McLoyd will resume on Wednesday morning.

**19 News will live stream Wednesday’s court proceedings when they begin at around 9 a.m.**

The 18-year-old woman is charged with killing off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

Trial started on Monday with jury selection.

On Tuesday, witnesses testified from the stand and evidence was presented during the proceedings.

RELATED: Video played during murder trial shows moments leading up to Cleveland officer Shane Bartek’s death (graphic)

Investigators allege that McLoyd fatally shot Bartek during a carjacking in a Rocky River Drive apartment building’s parking lot on the city’s West side.

The 18-year-old Garfield Heights woman then fled the scene in Bartek’s vehicle, police said. She was located and taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Cuyahoga County court records show that McLoyd was originally indicted on nearly a dozen crimes in connection to Bartek’s homicide, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

McLoyd is also facing various charges stemming from several unrelated and violent robberies in Northeast Ohio.

A second suspect, identified as Anthony Butler Jr, was also charged in the case after he was caught in Bartek’s stolen car following a pursuit involving multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.

Butler was not charged with Bartek’s murder.

Suspect interrupts Cuyahoga County judge, turns to 19 News camera: ‘I had nothing to do with that officer being killed’ (VIDEO)

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in August 2019 and served with Fifth District division.

