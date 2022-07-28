2 Strong 4 Bullies
15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

Julia Scaife
Julia Scaife(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed that 15-year-old Julia Scaife was reported missing, and detectives are asking the community to help find her.

She was described by police as 4′10″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown and blonde hair, and blue eyes.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared this information on July 27, but they did not state when she was reported missing.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Scaife or know where she may be.

