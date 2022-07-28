15-year-old Cleveland girl reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed that 15-year-old Julia Scaife was reported missing, and detectives are asking the community to help find her.

She was described by police as 4′10″ tall, 100 pounds, with brown and blonde hair, and blue eyes.

The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared this information on July 27, but they did not state when she was reported missing.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see Scaife or know where she may be.

Julia Scaife (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.