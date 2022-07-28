16-year-old Cleveland Heights boy dies after shooting in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city’s Tremont neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Arthur McKeller, of Cleveland Heights.

Cleveland police said McKeller was shot outside the gas station at Clark Avenue and Scranton Road just after 4 p.m.

EMS transported McKeller to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

“All I heard were four gunshots,” a woman told 19 News, as a crowd gathered across the street. “I thought this neighborhood came up, we haven’t seen anything like this in a while.”

No arrests have been made.

It’s the fifth homicide within the city since Monday, and the 18th this month, according to police crime statistics.

