3 shooting suspects arrested; Ashtabula man found dead in road with gunshot to head

Intersection near shooting scene in Ashtabula
Intersection near shooting scene in Ashtabula(Source: Google Maps)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula police, the FBI, and other local law enforcement agencies helped capture three suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting.

Investigators said the three suspects were involved in the July 26 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Frederick Johnson, of Ashtabula.

Officers responded to Ohio Avenue near Lambros Lane at approximately 8:30 p.m. for reports of the shooting, according to police.

Johnson was found at the scene lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his head. A vehicle and multiple shell casings were also located in the roadway when police arrived.

Paramedics took Johnson to Ashtabula County Medical Center where he died from the shooting.

During the investigation, witnesses told police that they saw multiple people firing gunshots at each other in the street before they fled from the area in vehicles.

Two suspects were identified and located within an hour after the shooting traveling in Roaming Shores. Both were arrested and booked at the Ashtabula City Jail.

A third suspect was tracked by an FBI task force on Wednesday in Poland. He was arrested and transported to the Geneva City Jail on unrelated warrants.

Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell said the suspects have not been named yet because charges are pending.

