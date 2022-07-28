3rd day of testimony: Witnesses to review evidence collected from scene of Cleveland officer’s fatal shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Witness testimony in the case against Tamara McLoyd will resume on Thursday morning.

**19 News will live stream Thursday’s court proceedings when they begin at around 9 a.m.**

The 18-year-old woman is charged with killing off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek during a New Year’s Eve carjacking.

Trial started on Monday with jury selection.

On Tuesday, witnesses testified from the stand and evidence was presented during the proceedings.

Wednesday’s testimony consisted of statements from forensics experts who were shown graphic photographs of evidence that was collected from the scene, including the alleged murder weapon and Bartek’s bloody clothing.

Video from McLoyd’s interrogation with police after her arrest was also shown. During the questioning, McLoyd confessed to the shooting.

Investigators allege that McLoyd fatally shot Bartek during a carjacking in a Rocky River Drive apartment building’s parking lot on the city’s West side.

The 18-year-old Garfield Heights woman then fled the scene in Bartek’s vehicle, police said. She was located and taken into custody shortly after the shooting.

Cuyahoga County court records show that McLoyd was originally indicted on nearly a dozen crimes in connection to Bartek’s homicide, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault on a peace officer.

McLoyd is also facing various charges stemming from several unrelated and violent robberies in Northeast Ohio.

A second suspect, identified as Anthony Butler Jr, was also charged in the case after he was caught in Bartek’s stolen car following a pursuit involving multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies.

Butler was not charged with Bartek’s murder.

Bartek was hired by Cleveland police in August 2019 and served with Fifth District division.

