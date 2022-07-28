2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron vandal spray-paints obscenities, threats on Right to Life property, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed a vandalism suspect spray-painted obscenities and threatening messages on Right to Life of Northeast Ohio’s building and sidewalk, and they are still on the loose.

The vandalism happened at 572 W. Market Street on July 8, police said.

The suspect also broke out windows of the building with rocks, according to police.

Akron Police shared a surveillance video that caught the crime in hopes that the community can identify the suspect.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference report #22-083573 with your tips.

Do not approach the suspect if you see them, call 911 instead.

