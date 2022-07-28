Car totaled, debris thrown across road after crash in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews worked to clear debris from the road on Thursday morning following an overnight crash near the intersection of East 55th Street and Broadway Avenue.

A utility pole, street signs, and trees were damaged or knocked down as a result of the crash, which was reported before 2 a.m. in the city of Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS said one person was able to walk away from the violent crash without needing medication attention.

One car MVA on Broadway at E55th. The scanner reports that the driver fled. Cleveland Police are searching the area. This appears to be the result of a drag race but, don’t quote me on that. This looks like one of the Dodge Chargers that frequently race on downtown streets. pic.twitter.com/ITipGegEmk — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 28, 2022

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

