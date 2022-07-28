Car totaled, debris thrown across road after crash in Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crews worked to clear debris from the road on Thursday morning following an overnight crash near the intersection of East 55th Street and Broadway Avenue.
A utility pole, street signs, and trees were damaged or knocked down as a result of the crash, which was reported before 2 a.m. in the city of Cleveland’s North Broadway neighborhood.
Cleveland EMS said one person was able to walk away from the violent crash without needing medication attention.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.
