Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper: “Being traded, it’s motivating.”

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans should expect to see a motivated Amari Cooper this season.

“Of course. Being traded, it’s motivating,” said the former Cowboys star, who was acquired in the offseason.

Cooper also addressed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who questioned Cooper’s availability and suggested that was the reason Dallas traded him away.

The Browns do not face Dallas this season.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

