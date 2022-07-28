Cleveland Browns receiver Amari Cooper: “Being traded, it’s motivating.”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns fans should expect to see a motivated Amari Cooper this season.

“Of course. Being traded, it’s motivating,” said the former Cowboys star, who was acquired in the offseason.

Cooper also addressed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who questioned Cooper’s availability and suggested that was the reason Dallas traded him away.

The Browns do not face Dallas this season.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on WR Amari Cooper: "He is a little bit more low-key. Not loud and boisterous, but he's a great teammate. Brilliant smart. He's as smart of a player as I've been around. He's such a big, imposing player at that position. He's a pro's pro all the way." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 28, 2022

