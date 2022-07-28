Cleveland’s West Side Market begins transition to nonprofit operation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland announced that it is transitioning the management and day-to-day operation of the West Side Market to a nonprofit group. The city will continue ownership of the market, according to a press release from the city.

The transition includes two related initiatives:

Establishment of the new nonprofit, carefully considering board and staff responsibilities and leading to tax-exempt status, selection of a diverse, skilled, and representative board, and hiring of key staff. An agreement between the City and nonprofit will clearly delineate roles and responsibilities for maintenance, capital projects, and operations.

Preparation of a Master Plan for the Market that addresses merchant mix, stall layout, building infrastructure, program development, and financial modeling—resulting in an implementable plan that will guide the new nonprofit once it assumes operational responsibility.

The City of Cleveland will continue operating West Side Market during this transition period, laying the groundwork for the new nonprofit’s success.

Jessica Trivisonno, Senior Strategist for the West Side Market, will facilitate master planning in partnership with Market Ventures, Inc.

According to the city, master planning and nonprofit formation will be informed by customer surveys, focus groups, and an advisory committee composed of vendors, government officials, community stakeholders, and local experts.

The Jackson administration began a West Side Market Revitalization Plan in 2019. The plan was completed in February 2022 and recommended the City of Cleveland create a Master Plan for the long-term sustainability of the West Side Market.

The three-phase Master Plan will take approximately 10 months to complete. Market Ventures, Inc. will meet with the United West Side Market Tenant’s Association in August to provide an overview of the process and meet with West Side Market vendors one-on-one to discuss each business and their space and business needs.

The Bibb administration said it will continue working with partners to identify opportunities to improve operations at the Market while the master planning and transition process takes place.

###

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.