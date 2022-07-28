CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo excitedly announced that “THE WAIT IS OVER!” as the corpse flower started to bloom.

This is the fifth bloom in this corpse flower’s 28 years!

It gets the “corpse flower” name from the odor during bloom, which typically lasts around 24 hours.

The giant flowering titan arum plant, which can grow up to 10 feet tall, started blooming at 5:30 p.m. on July 27.

The zoo said it will be open to the public early at 9 a.m. on July 28 so visitors can come to smell the flower for themselves.

The plant is located next to the Daniel Maltz Rhino Reserve.

Guests visiting the Asian Lantern Festival on Thursday night will also get to see the bloom illuminated at night.

If you can’t visit the zoo, you can take part in the experience by clicking here to watch the Cleveland Metropark’s Zoo’s YouTube livestream.

Corpse flower blooms at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for 5th time in 28 years (Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)

