Customers say goodbye to beloved store in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Bill Rochelle owns a North Olmsted convenience store at Lorain and Clague Road.

He said he’s giving up his store after giving 45 years of his life to it.

“I’m heartbroken, these people are my friends,” Rochelle said.

He said his lease is running out at the end of the month, and has to sell out the inventory by Sunday.

The sign outside the store has been removed.

Customers have been seen going in and out to say goodbye.

One of them was Linda Obral, who was not happy to hear about Rochelle departing.

“It’s very upsetting he’s a really kind person, everybody comes here. It’s a really good store, if you need some thing they’ll order it for you,” she said.

Patty McCullough has been coming to the store for years and hopes Rochelle is able to get through this.

“Very sad. Bill is a good friend to us and to the community, and it’s a sad day,” she added.

For Rochelle it’s an end of an era.

“I can live within my means but it sure was a shocker to walk away with almost nothing,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.