Dave and Buster’s in Westlake evacuated due to bomb threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Westlake responded to the Dave & Buster’s location on Wednesday night for reports of a bomb threat.

Employees and customers were evacuated from the restaurant at approximately 8:45 p.m. while officers investigated the claims, according to a Westlake police sergeant.

The threat was eventually determined to be “not credible.”

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. The person responsible for making the bomb threat has not been identified.

