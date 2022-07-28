2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘East Cleveland was their own personal trash can’: 2 men arrested for illegal dumping

Illegal dumping suspects(Source: East Cleveland police Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were arrested on Wednesday for illegally dumping trash in East Cleveland.

Police identified the two men as Trevonte Bell and Jarrel Harris. Both suspects are residents of cities outside of East Cleveland.

“Today was one of those days where two individuals (non-residents) thought the City of East Cleveland was their own personal trash can,” police shared on social media.

East Cleveland police called illegal dumping “one of the most disrespectful thinks” people could do.

Trash, including yard waste and furniture, is regularly found illegally dumped within East Cleveland city limits, police said.

